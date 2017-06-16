Two sex assaults in south city this week, victim warns other women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A south St. Louis City woman is warning others to keep their eyes open and never let their guard down after she was sexually assaulted Friday morning walking her dog.

“I really would just like everyone to keep their eyes open and if you see any type of suspicious figure walking around, especially if you’re a woman, cross the street. Don't let anyone in your vicinity,” she said.

Since she’s a victim of sexual assault, Fox 2 News agreed to conceal her identity.

When she called police to report what happened, she says officers told her that her case sounded similar to another one they’re investigating that happened earlier in the week, about two miles away.

St. Louis Police said the 25-year-old woman was approached by a man at the alley between Fairview and Parker at Oak Hill Avenue in the Tower Grove South Neighborhood.

Around 10 a.m., Police said the suspect approached her from behind, reached up her dress and grabbed her private area. He then ran back to his SUV, which was parked in the alley.

Police described the suspect as a Middle Eastern male, 30-40 years-old, medium complexion, with short black hair, facial hair, standing 5’10” and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was wearing dark sunglasses, a brown polo-style shirt, brown shorts and sandals, and driving a grey SUV.

The other incident happened Saturday in the Benton Park Neighborhood. A 50-year-old woman was walking in the 2700 block of Indiana at 1 p.m. when a man approached her from behind, threw her to the ground, and grabbed her genital area. The suspect fled on foot. Police describe the suspect as a white male in his mid-20s, standing 5’10” with medium build, dark short hair, and long stubble facial hair. He was wearing dark blue athletic shorts, very light blue t-shirt, and dark sunglasses.

At this time, police said there is not enough evidence to connect the two incidents.