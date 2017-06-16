Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, June 17-18, 2017 – Father’s Day Weekend

Taste of Downtown

Date: Saturday, June 17 Venue: Kiener Plaza, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 11:00am-8:00pm Admission: Free (Food & drink for purchase)

Highlights the many restaurants in Downtown St. Louis, including The Wheelhouse, The Sliced Pint, Porano Pasta, and more. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to sit and listen to live music. There is a VIP ticket you can purchase for $60 that includes tickets for Schlafly Beer tickets and food samples.

http://www.tasteofdowntownstl.com/

St. Louis Solar Eclipse Expo

Date: Saturday, June 17 Venue: Greensfelder Recreation Center, Queeny Park

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm Day of tickets: $$

Learn more about the August 21, 2017 Total Solar Eclipse from eclipse experts and enjoy the many exhibits and activities for families. Free eclipse glasses will be given out while supplies last.

http://www.eclipseexpo.org/

Pride St. Charles Pride Festival

Date: Saturday, June 17 Venue: Frontier Park, St. Charles, MO

Time: 11:00am-7:00pm Admission: Free

Live entertainment all day, more than 100 vendors, food trucks, pet adoptions, family craft activities. All are welcome.

https://www.pridestcharles.org/festival

Glen Carbon Homecoming

Date: Saturday, June 17 Venue: Main Street, Old Town, Glen Carbon, IL

Time: 4:00pm-Midnight Admission: Free

This annual event features a carnival & pony rides, black jack, dice & carnival games, live entertainment, karaoke & guitar hero, a wine bar & beer garden, variety of foods, a parade at 5pm and fireworks at dusk on Saturday.

http://www.glen-carbon.il.us/872/Homecoming

Juneteenth Celebration

Date: Saturday, June 17 Venue: James H. Killion Park (Salu Park), Alton, IL

Time: 10am-5pm Admission: Free

Juneteenth is a nationwide celebration of the end of legal slavery in the United States, the end of the Civil War, and the Ratification of the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ending slavery. Come out for a day of celebrating history, heritage, and culture! There will be food, music, historical information, children's activities, and a performance by the Jesse White Tumbling Team.

http://www.visitalton.com/events/detail/1024/altons-illinois-25th-juneteenth-celebration/9479

Wine Country Fest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 17-18 Venue: Various locations in Defiance, MO

Time: 11:00am-5:00pm both days Admission: Free (Events, food $$)

Saturday features a bicycle “Pedal Poker Run” along the Katy Trail, and a “Wine Country Market” in Mason’s Park in downtown Defiance. The market also serves as the Festival's “hub”. A variety of farmers and artisans will be on hand with delicious produce and unique items for purchase. There will also be live entertainment from 1 pm to 4 pm. The “Wine Country Market” continues on Sunday along with the “King of the Hill” BBQ competition at the Chandler Hill Vineyards.

http://www.winecountryfest.com/

Craft Beer Walk

Date: Saturday, June 17 Venue: Downtown Belleville, IL

Time: 4:00pm-7:00pm Tickets: $30 at the door (if available)

Sample creations from thirteen breweries, including local favorites Schlafly and 4 Hands, as well as those from around the nation like Shiner and Founders. Stroll along Belleville Main Street, enjoying music along the way. Proceeds benefit Belleville Main Street, which seeks to revitalize and invigorate Belleville’s downtown.

http://www.bellevillemainstreet.net/craft-beer-walk

Father’s Day Car show Museum of Transportation

Date: Sunday, June 18 Venue: Museum of Transportation, Kirkwood, MO

Time: 11:00am-3:30pm Admission: Free (Train ride is additional.)

The Horseless Carriage Club of MO presents Horseless Carriage Car Show on Father’s Day. There will be a Rolls Royce Raffle Drawing

http://transportmuseumassociation.org/event/fathers-day/?instance_id=1938

Father's Day Car Show

Date: Sunday, June 18 Venue: Kimmswick, MO

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free

Show Dad how much you appreciate him with a trip to Kimmswick on Father's Day. Treat him to a lunch at one of the great local eateries and then, stroll the streets of Kimmswick and admire all the vintage cars on display.

http://visitkimmswick.com/fathers_day_car_show

Saint Louis Symphony: Sinatra: 100 Years and Beyond

Date: Sunday, June 18 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Time: 3:00pm Tickets: $25.00-$75.00

Join the STL Symphony and singing sensation Steve Lippia as we celebrate the life and times of Frank Sinatra.

https://shop.stlsymphony.org/single/EventDetail.aspx?p=5440

The Muny: Jesus Christ Superstar

Saturday & Sunday June 17-18 Venue: The Muny, Forest Park

Showtime: 8:15pm Tickets: Free seats to $95.00

The Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns to the Muny stage. Jesus Christ Superstar was an album that became a cultural phenomenon, then Broadway’s first rock opera and remains a world-wide favorite.

https://muny.org/jesus-christ-superstar/

Circus Flora: Time Flies

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 17-18 Venue: 3511 Samuel Shepard Dr., Grand Center

Saturday: 1p, 7p Sunday: 1p, 5:30p Tickets: $25.00-$50.00

Imagine that you could travel through time. Circus Flora’s all new production will use the timeless art of circus to explore the fabric of time.

http://circusflora.org/

Shakespeare Festival: The Winter’s Tale

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 17-18 Venue: Shakespeare Glen, Forest Park, St. Louis, MO

Time: 8:00pm (6:30pm Green Show) Admission: Free (Donations welcome)

Both tragic and funny, The Winter’s Tale will be the 2017 season main stage production at Shakespeare Festival St. Louis. Bring blankets or chairs and your picnic.

https://www.sfstl.com/in-the-park/the-winters-tale-2017/

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

Tickets: $50.00-$129.00

Saturday: The Grapes of Wrath 1pm, The Trial 8pm

Sunday: Titus – 7:00pm

https://www.opera-stl.org/

The Discovery of King Tut

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 3-4 Venue: Saint Louis Science Center

Saturday: 9:30am-4:30pm, Sunday:11am-4:30pm

Admission: $8 Members-adults, $16 non-members - Free for Children 7 and under.

Walk in the footsteps of archaeologist Howard Carter and experience the tomb and all its treasure as they were at the moment of discovery. The special exhibition will feature a total of 1,000 recreations that were scientifically and expertly hand-crafted over five years by leading Egyptian artisans.

https://www.slsc.org/exhibits-attractions/the-discovery-of-king-tut/