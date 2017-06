ST. LOUIS_ Are you still looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift? You can get everything you need at Mid Rivers Mall. Is your dad the outdoorsy type? How about some new camping gear from Dick’s Sporting Goods. Does his wardrobe needs sprucing?

How about some new Tommy Bahama apparel from Dillard’s. You can never go wrong with food.

Crown Candy has an assortment of fudge and sweets that Dad is sure to love.

Find you what to get your dad at www.shopmidriversmall.com.