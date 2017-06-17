Provision Living: Virtual Dementia Tour & Care Consultations

ST. LOUIS_ Caring for someone with dementia can be a daunting task, especially since it’s hard to understand what that person is going through. Provision Living West County is working to close the gap between dementia patients and their caregivers.

The new Virtual Dementia Tour, created by Second Wind Dreams, places you in the shoes of someone with dementia. The hands-on simulation put caregivers through the day to day struggles of someone with Alzheimer’s.

The Virtual Dementia tour is available at Provision Living West County where you can also receive free consultations on how to care for someone with dementia.

