Son of high-profile immigration activist has eyes on college

CHICAGO (AP) _ The son of an immigration activist who sought refuge in a Chicago church has his eyes on college and a career fighting for justice.

The Chicago Tribune reports Saul Arellano’s mother became a lightning rod in the U.S. immigration debate when she sought sanctuary a decade ago in a church while fighting her second deportation to Mexico.

Saul was born in the U.S. but spent a year in the church with his mother. Unlike his mother he could leave the church, and the pastor would sneak him out to go to a local Boys & Girls Club.

That’s where a couple heard about his story years later, saw his work ethic and offered to pay his college tuition. Now 18, Saul says he hopes to attend Northeastern Illinois University.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune