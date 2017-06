FENTON, MO – St. Louis County Police and fire crews from the Fenton Fire Protection District were summoned to George Winter Park Saturday afternoon after 14-year-old female jumped into the Meramec River.

Police say the teen had an argument with her mother while out boating. The mother told arriving officer that her daughter swam off in unknown direction.

She was located shortly thereafter by local fire crews near a wooded area.

14-year-old girl jumped into the water after arguing with her parents… then went into the woods. She has been located safely @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/QOi2AAl917 — Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) June 18, 2017