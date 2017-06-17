The Thread – To the Circus!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What's your calling in life? With Virginia in Merry Olde England, Tim believes his call is to join the circus. The circus may have other thoughts! Can Tim cut it under the Big Top? Is it REALLY what he's called to do? Tino Wallenda of the Flying Wallendas has found his comfort zone...on a high wire thirty feet in the air...without a net! Hear how he is serving others from that same place. See how clowns are taking their act to the hospital to bring smiles and laughter to children and their parents. And learn how Kimberly Wade found her mission in life through her most painful experience. All that, plus Tim takes on the high wire! YIKES! Tune in for the fun, Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.