Truck stolen from Dogtown auto lot

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after someone stole a truck from an auto lot in Dogtown overnight. The vehicle is described as a dark blue 2003 Dodge Dakota.

"We noticed our gate was busted open" said Joe Stratton of Roger Wilson Motors. "We don't have a big lot so we can tell when one of our cars are gone, but we noticed the glass was on the ground and the gate was broken" he said.

Stratton says vehicle thefts are nothing new, but as a small family owned business, they come at a big price.

"Being a small business, everything matters to us and that's quite a bit of money that's just gone and it's not that easy to recoup" Stratton said.

Stratton says just within the last few weeks, multiple cars have been reported stolen at nearby auto lots around Dogtown. Stratton hopes someone recognizes the stolen truck and can return it or notify police.

"It's an issue that's been going on in this area for many years as long as I've worked here as well" Stratton said. "We normally deal with it but we're getting tired of that and we're trying to figure out what we can do to make it a better situation" he said.

Stratton says the vehicle could have front end damage. Anyone with information about the vehicle or the theft is asked to call the St. Louis Police.