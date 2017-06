Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Auditions for NBC’s popular singing competition, “The Voice” , will be held in St. Louis on Sunday, June 18, at Busch Stadium. Want-to-be contestants have been preparing for this shot at stardom for weeks and months.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson has been talking to some of those competitors about their preparations and where they say shows like this can take them.

Website: “The Voice” Open Call Dates