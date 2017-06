Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASEYVILLE, IL - Overnight storms were loud and packed with high winds across the St. Louis metro area.

Storm reports from the National Weather Service indicate tree limbs fell in Caseyville that they were 6 to 8 inches in diameter. Also, tree limbs fell between Hecker and Red Bud. Police report a big tree blocked a road in Marissa.

At one point Ameren in Missouri and Illinois reported 30,000 folks were left without power. Close to 7,000 of those folks lived in the Florissant area.​