Stand-off ends with 5 people shot, 2 dead

ST. LOUIS – Shortly after noon Sunday, St. Louis police were summoned to the 1900 block of North 14th Street just north of downtown St. Louis.

According to police 5 people were shot in two apartments next to one another in the Blair apartment complex in Old North St. Louis.

Both victims later died from their wounds at the hospital.

Police believe the person or persons responsible for the shootings was among the 5 people shot. Police have no suspects or motive for the shootings.

The victims range in age from 14-40.