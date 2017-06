One dog is lucky to be alive, thanks to Stray Rescue St. Louis; but he’s still a little lost.

Stray Rescue pulled this pup from a sewer Saturday afternoon in the 8700 block of Navajo.

Rescuers said the dog seems to be well-cared for, but he has no chip or tags.

The dog was brought back to the shelter and given a much-needed bath. Stray Rescue hopes someone will recognize the dog and contact them so he can be reunited with his human.