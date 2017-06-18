× Thousands in Kansas City lack power a day after storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ More than 30,000 utility customers in the Kansas City area still lack power nearly a day after severe storms moved through the area.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2tgEmvj ) the storms knocked down trees and power lines across the area on Saturday night.

Kansas City Power & Light said more than 33,000 utility customers still lacked power Sunday afternoon.

The cities affected by power outages included Kansas City, Gladstone, Blue Springs, Overland Park and Shawnee and Raytown.

Utility officials estimate that some customers might not regain power until Monday evening.