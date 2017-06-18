× University to encourage adoption of research animals

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – The University of Missouri plans to encourage more people to adopt research animals.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the university announced Thursday it will work with Homes for Animal Heroes, a program developed by the National Animal Interest Alliance.

The move comes as a group called Animal Rescue Media Education is suing the university for documents on the 179 dogs and cats used in research. The Missouri system has demanded more than $82,000 to locate and copy records for the Beagle Freedom Project organization.

Pat Wiese, coordinator of the new Missouri adoption effort, said the Beagle Freedom Project is a radical animal rights group that wants to end all animal research.

Kevin Chase, vice president of Animal Rescue, says the National Animal Interest Alliance wants to protect animal research.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune