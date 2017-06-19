2 dead, 3 injured in Old North St. Louis shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Two people are dead and three others were injured after a shooting Sunday morning in Old North St. Louis. Police say the victims are between 14-40-years-old.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of North 14th Street around noon for reports of two people being shot. When officers arrived, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital where they are still being treated.

While on the scene, officers heard another shooting at the residence directly next door. They were unable to make contact with anyone inside, so hostage negotiators were brought in.

After the house was cleared, police searched the residence and found three people with gunshot wounds. One man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, one female was also pronounced dead at the scene and a third woman was taken to the hospital where she is being treated.

There is no information about a shooter or a motive.

Authorities believe the victims know one another, but the extent of their relationship is still under investigation.