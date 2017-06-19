× Crews look for man missing in suburban Kansas City lake

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities are searching for a 50-year-old man who disappeared in a suburban Kansas City lake while boating with family.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp says the man began struggling Sunday after jumping off a pontoon boat into Lake Jacomo. The Kansas City Star reports that the Kansas City man then disappeared under the water and didn’t resurface.

Dive teams have been searching for the man. His name wasn’t immediately released.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star