Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY JUNE 20, 2017:
Its the last day of the Spring season…Summer begins at 11:24 tonight…so Wednesday is the first full day of Summer…On this Tuesday…warm temperatures but pretty easy to take with still rather low humidity…we will take it.
*** Wonderful weather into Wednesday morning…clear skies and sunshine…warm temps and low humidity.
*** Warmer and more humid…a slow build Wednesday and Thursday.
*** Unsettled with some thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.
*** Pleasant and dry…more low humidity Saturday night and Sunday.
Heres the hitch…there is a tropical spin in the Gulf of Mexico…should turn into a tropical storm and roll toward the central Gulf…concerns high for heavy rain, wind and flooding for northeast Texas and the Louisiana…the hitch…how far north will be more…need to give this a little more time.