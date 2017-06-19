First Responders searching for bank robbery suspect, who jumped off Blanchette Bridge

ST. CHARLES, MO – First responder have been summoned to the St. Charles waterfront near the Ameristar Casino for a water rescue. Fox 2 has learned that the Pattonville Fire Protection District is attempting to locate man in the Missouri River.

The search started around 6:30 pm when a call went out for a bank robbery suspect from St. Peters parked his vehicle on the Blanchette Bridge in the westbound lanes and jumped into the river.

Police say the suspect was being pursued by officers from St. Peters when the suspect jumped.

The suspect is believed to have held up the Gateway Metro Federal Credit Union around 10:0 am Monday morning.

Witnesses say the man entered the credit union with semi-automatic handgun and demanded money. Employees complied and he fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

Employees say the suspect was around 30-year-old, heavy set and was wearing a gray hoodie, gloves, fake beard and sunglasses.