Guerrilla Street Food holds raffle for private food truck party

Posted 12:25 pm, June 19, 2017

ST. LOUIS – The summer is nearly here, so why not let Guerrilla Street Food crash your summer party? Owner Joel Crespo visits Fox 2 News at 11 to talk summer parties and an upcoming raffle for a chance to win a private food truck party.