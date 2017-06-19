× Illinois man charged with murder in mobile home fire deaths

OAK LAWN, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities in the southwestern Chicago suburbs say a man is charged with first-degree murder after two men were found dead in a suspicious mobile home fire.

The Oak Lawn Police Department said Sunday that 30-year-old Gerardo Alonso of Oak Lawn was charged. He appeared in Cook County court Sunday and was ordered held without bond.

The mobile home fire happened June 8. Authorities identified the men whose bodies were found in the Oak Lawn mobile home after the blaze was extinguished as 47-year-old David Danna and 59-year-old Randy Chabala. The Cook County medical examiner says Danna died from burns and stab wounds and Chabala died from burns, smoke inhalation and sharp-force injuries.

Alonso had no telephone listing in Oak Lawn to pursue comment on his behalf.