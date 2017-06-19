× Judge orders no bail for suspect in shooting of children

CHICAGO (AP) _ A visibly angry judge ordered a Chicago man charged in a shooting at a school playground that left young two children with bullet wounds held in jail without bond.

The stern words from Cook County Judge Peggy Chiampas came during a hearing on Sunday in which prosecutors alleged that 19-year-old Raekwon Hudson was one of three gang members who opened fire from a vehicle on rival gang members outside a playground Friday afternoon where children at Warren Elementary School on the city’s South Side were having a picnic.

Hudson and two juveniles are charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. At Hudson’s hearing Chiampas lashed out at the idea that children can’t even enjoy a picnic without fear of being shot by armed gang members.