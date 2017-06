× Man in his 20s fatally shot in Kansas City, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Kansas City.

Police say that the victim died early Sunday at a hospital. He was rushed there after he was shot around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. The man was in his 20s, but his name wasn’t immediately released.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call a tips hotline.