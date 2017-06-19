Mardi Gras MANIA at Six Flags!

This June, an all-new Mardi Gras festival & parade debuts at Six Flags St. Louis. Our New Orleans style celebration brings ornate parade floats, Mardi Gras-themed décor, festive street entertainment and classic Cajun cuisine to Six Flags.

The Festival and Parade will take place each Wednesday–Sunday, June 21–July 16, and is included with theme park admission.

The party begins at 2 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays, with Mardi Gras characters, including a jester, jugglers, and New Orleans style musical entertainment. Have a taste for Cajun Cuisine? We've got you covered with King Cake and beignets. Cool off with with Hurricanes and Southern Comfort Sweet Tea. Stop by our shops to bring New Orleans home with jester-style hats, Mardi Gras t-shirts, and special novelty beads.

We’re giving away the chance to ride in the parade on a float! Winners will receive six tickets to Six Flags, food vouchers, merchandise, and VIP lanyards for parade participation.

Hurry! Entries are due by Friday, June 30th at 10am.

Contest rules