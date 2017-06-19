× Missouri House members toughen proposed abortion regulations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri House members are strengthening proposed abortion restrictions pending in the Legislature.

A House committee on Monday amended a Senate bill to prohibit abortion clinic staff from asking ambulances to drive without sirens or emergency lights.

The latest House version also would give the attorney general new authority to prosecute violations of state abortion laws without first notifying local prosecutors, which was required under the Senate version.

Abortion clinics also would lose their licenses for at least a year if they don’t comply with requirements to submit fetal tissue from abortions to pathologists for further review, with some exceptions.

Lawmakers are considering changes to abortion laws as part of a special session called by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. A House vote is expected Tuesday.