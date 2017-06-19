Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Meet a super sweet puppy named Regina!

She's three months old and one of only three left available from this litter. The staffers at the Metro Humane Society estimate she'll grow to be about 60 pounds.

Regina's favorite hobbies at the moment include eating, sleeping, playing, and wagging her short tail! She gets along well dogs and kids.

If you are interested in learning more about Regina, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

Follow MEHS on Facebook!