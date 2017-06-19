She's three months old and one of only three left available from this litter. The staffers at the Metro Humane Society estimate she'll grow to be about 60 pounds.
Regina's favorite hobbies at the moment include eating, sleeping, playing, and wagging her short tail! She gets along well dogs and kids.
If you are interested in learning more about Regina, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.
Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
Follow MEHS on Facebook!