Pet of the Week – Regina

Posted 12:14 pm, June 19, 2017, by , Updated at 12:05PM, June 19, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Meet a super sweet puppy named Regina!

She's three months old and one of only three left available from this litter. The staffers at the Metro Humane Society estimate she'll grow to be about 60 pounds.

Regina's favorite hobbies at the moment include eating, sleeping, playing, and wagging her short tail! She gets along well dogs and kids.

If you are interested in learning more about Regina, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
Follow MEHS on Facebook!

