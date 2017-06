Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO – A sports bar wants to open a new location along 5th Street in historic St. Charles. But not all neighbors want to see a bar moving back into the neighborhood.

The building along 5th Street in St. Charles has been a bar for decades in the past, but now it's empty and a new owner wants to move in. But residents who've had problems with bars here in the past are saying not so fast.