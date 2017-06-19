St. Louis police plead for public’s help after deadly weekend violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - A disturbing weekend of violence in St. Louis left seven people dead and several others wounded. There have been 85 homicides so far this year; police say 85 families affected by gun violence. During the same time period in 2016, there were 82 murders. Guns, knives and hammers were all used in the weekend attacks.

The most recent shooting was around noon Monday outside a liquor store on Grand at Montgomery.

Police Lt. Donnell Moore said, “A couple was having a domestic dispute outside this store and the female of the couple shot the male in the leg.”

The man is expected to survive. Sadly, the incident was somewhat tame compared to the weekend when eleven people were shot, seven were killed, one man was slashed with a knife, and a 13 year old girl was attacked with a hammer, the suspect was her own mother.

In one incident alone on N. 14th Street, 4 people were shot, including a 15 year old girl. She and another woman are hospitalized. Two other women died. The SWAT team was brought in. Police said the suspect killed himself.

Captain Mary Warnecke is the Commander of Investigative Services. She said, “I don’t want anybody to think this is the norm. This is not the norm. This shouldn’t be the norm.”

She repeated what she has said at many homicide scenes, detectives need help from the public in order to catch the killers. Warnecke said her detectives are putting in very long hours.

“When they come to the unit we try to explain that to them the call outs, the extended hours but until you live it you don’t know how that’s going to impact you.”

She added that three of the weekend killings have been cleared by detectives.