STLMoms: Lead in baby food

ST. LOUIS_ A recent study by the Environmental Defense Fund found that 20 percent of baby food samples test positive for lead. Dr. Kathleen Berchelmann, a pediatrician with Mercy Children’s Hospital tells us more about this study.

Types of baby food most affected include grape, apple, pear and mixed fruit juices; root vegetables such as sweet potatoes and carrots; and arrowroot cookies and teething biscuits. The group also found that more baby food versions of apple and grape juice and carrots had detectable lead than the ‘regular’ versions.

The source of the lead in baby food remains unclear.

According to the study, these findings don’t mean parents should stop feeding their children packaged baby food. However, they should consult with pediatricians and with the food brands they use, contact companies to ask about their testing processes for lead.