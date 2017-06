× Two missing on Mississippi River after going out on personal watercraft

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – The U.S. Coast Guard and Central County Fire and Rescue are searching for two people who went missing Monday on the Mississippi River.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Steve Brown, Central County Fire and Rescue, authorities found the personal watercraft but are still searching for the missing individuals.

