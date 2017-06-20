× 1 firefighter killed, another hurt in western Missouri crash

MAYVIEW, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a firefighter has been killed and another has been injured in a crash in rural western Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a motorist collided with a stopped vehicle Monday night, knocking a second stopped vehicle down a Lafayette County embankment with two Mayview firefighters caught underneath. The patrol says the crash killed 55-year-old Jeffery Sanders. A second firefighter, 33-year-old Jacob Hayward, was flown to a Kansas City hospital with serious injuries. The driver who caused the crash wasn’t hurt.

Patrol Cpl. Kim Davis says the firefighters had been outside their vehicles working a fire call when the crash happened.

The Mayview Fire Protection District didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.