Allegiant announces non-stop service from St. Louis to Phoenix

ST. LOUIS_ Do you need to get away? Now may be the time to book that flight.

Allegiant has announced non-stop service from St. Louis to Phoenix, with round-trip fares as low as $108. The airline flies out of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois.

The new year-round flights will operate twice weekly between MidAmerica and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport beginning in mid November.

You must book by this Thursday, June 22 and travel by next February.

Other bargains include flights to Florida, Las Vegas and South Carolina.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

9656 Air Terminal Dr

Mascoutah, IL 62258

(618) 566-5200