Belgian police respond train station after reports of explosions

Posted 3:01 pm, June 20, 2017, by , Updated at 03:07PM, June 20, 2017

Police vehicles cordon off an area outside Gare Central in Brussels on June 20, 2017, after an explosion in the Belgian capital. / AFP PHOTO / Emmanuel DUNAND (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)

BRUSSELS -Belgian Police said the situation is under control at Brussels Central Station on Tuesday after reports of large explosions.

“Incident with an individual at the station @BruxellesCentral … Situation under control but please follow the instructions #SNCB,” police said on Twitter.

The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said emergency services are on site. A heavy police presence, including a bomb disposal unit, surrounded the station.

Remy Bonnaffe said he was inside the station when an explosion went off, followed by a fire.

“The bang was very loud, it was like a very big firework that just went up in front of my nose,” he said. “The fire was very small. It was a very small explosion but a very loud bang.

