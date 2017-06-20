× Cardinals offer $4 tickets for Fourth of July series

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals and Budweiser are partnering to offer special Fourth of July discounted tickets for an upcoming series against the Florida Marlins.

Beginning Tuesday morning, fans can purchase special Loge, Pavilion, and Terrace level seats for just $4. The four-game series (July 3 – July 6) will feature a fireworks show after the July 3 game.

Tickets are limited to eight per customer and will be available while supplies last.