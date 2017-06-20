× Cicero’s to close this Sunday after 40 years in the Delmar Loop

ST. LOUIS — A bar, restaurant and concert venue on the Delmar Loop is closing after nearly 40 years. Cicero’s announced that they will be closing on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. Shawn Jacobs and his wife Alice operated the venue. It was a fixture of the St. Louis music scene.

Shawn Jacobs, the owner and founder of Cicero’s in the Delmar Loop, died at 73-years-old in June 2016. His wife died in 2012. His family says that it no longer makes sense to continue operating the business. Cicero’s will close this Sunday.

The family left this message for patrons:

Dear friends and patrons,

It’s with an extremely heavy heart that I inform you all that our last day of business will be Sunday, June 25th. After nearly forty years of serving up some of St. Louis’ best pizza, and beer, among other things, we’ve determined it no longer makes sense to continue. Our father, Shawn, put his heart and soul into a place that has become a St. Louis institution. He, and our mom, Alice, sacrificed everything our family had, and took a huge risk, to open Cicero’s. We couldn’t be prouder of them for their accomplishments.

We want to thank everyone who has patronized Cicero’s over the years. You all have played an integral role in making the restaurant a St. Louis landmark. We would also like to thank all of our employees who made our successes possible. Everyone connected to Cicero’s has had some amazing times; some good, and some bad. We hope that you can appreciate all of those times, and recognize the influence our family had in your life. That would mean the world to us.

If you are interested in continuing the Cicero’s legacy, we are looking for prospective buyers. Please contact Ron Kramer at Kramer Commercial Realty. He can be reached at 314-221-6276.

Until we see you again.

Cheers,

The Jacobs Family