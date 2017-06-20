Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY JUNE 21, 2017: .

Its the first full day of the summer season and after a nice early to mid morning…it will feel like summer late morning and all afternoon into the early evening…temps rise into the mid 90’s with a tropical spike in the humidity…warm and humid tonight and hot and humid again on Thursday…then two things happen…a cool front works in from the northwest but more important…the moisture and spin from the tropical system in the Gulf will come into play…the tow mixing to create an uptick in rain and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, Friday and early Saturday…then fingers crossed…lets blow this all out of the picture late Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday…with cooler and drier air digging in…a little chilly Sunday night…okay…it is a summer break!