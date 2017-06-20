× Ex-Springfield church music director indicted for child porn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ The former music director of a Springfield church has been indicted on child pornography charges.

The U.S. attorney’s office says the indictment was returned last week and unsealed Monday after 31-year-old Craig Wieneke, of Springfield, was arrested and made his initial court appearance.

The indictment alleges that Wieneke received and distributed child pornography over the Internet from November through April, when Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Springfield fired him because the FBI, police and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department were investigating.

Executive pastor Wayne Barron told the Springfield News-Leader that Wieneke didn’t work with children for his job.

Wieneke remains jailed pending a detention hearing.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press asking whether Wieneke has an attorney.