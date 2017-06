× First Responders called to Alorton for water rescue

ALORTON, IL – First Responders have been call to the intersection of 37th and Bond in Alorton Illinois for a vehicle submerged in a pond.

The call came in just after 9:15 pm Tuesday night.

Fox 2 has a crew en-route.

More information as it becomes available

Hard to see, but there is a rescue boat in the middle of the pond @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/Ep5KSBby4e — Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) June 21, 2017

#Breaking: Large emergency operation scene in Alorton after reports a car flipped into a pond near 37th and Bond @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/WyU5FDutSF — Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) June 21, 2017