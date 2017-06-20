Homeowner duct tapes alleged burglar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Albuquerque, NM (KRQE) - A homeowner catches a burglar breaking into their New Mexico home and quickly enlists his neighbors to help capture the thief.

Albuquerque police say this is video of Mark Thompson breaking into a home then making himself at home.

In the security video, you can see Thompson casually walking in yesterday afternoon, putting on a jacket, wandering around then turning on the TV.

At one point, he even grabs a beer from the fridge.

The homeowner got an alert that there was movement in his home.

He watched Thompson on his phone and called his neighbor.

Shandra vestal lives across the street from that homeowner and didn't hesitate to help.

"I went to my garage, my husband and I. We got two pistols. We met him at the cul-de-sac. He blocked off the entry of the cul-de-sac to make sure if he did have a vehicle, the man entering the home wouldn't be able to escape. As he pulled in, I passed him this 45 and then I got the other Ruger. Micah and I went into the home with two of the loaded weapons. Micah announced himself to the perpetrator saying I have a loaded weapon, get down on your hands and knees. At that time, I came up behind him and we got the individual on his hands and knees to lay down. We got his arms and his feet duct taped. Then we picked him up, carried him out to the front yard and waited for the police to show up."

When police showed up they found Thompson on the ground his hands and ankles taped.

"The police had told us that the home prior that he had broken into, he was wearing the same clothes he had stolen from that home when he broke into Micah's house."

But Thompson tried to talk his way out of this one.

"He truly said I'm not trying to steal anything, I just want to be friends."

The homeowner and neighbor said they were both confident in their ability to detain the suspect, because they had both served in the Army.