Kansas City police estimate initial body camera cost is $6M

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Kansas City police are planning to equip hundreds of officers with body cameras at an initial cost of about $6 million.

The Kansas City Star reports that the price tag is expected to cover the initial start-up costs, equipment upgrades, storage expenses and hiring additional workers to manage the effort and to respond open records request for the video recordings.

Interim Police Chief David Zimmerman says body cameras would have been added months ago if “money were no object.” Officials have not identified a sustainable funding source and said it could take three years before officers can begin wearing the recording devices. The city had a pilot study last summer.

Zimmerman says the cameras “ensure accountability,” “identify any issues that could require training” and “provide indisputable accounts of incidents.”

Information from: The Kansas City Star