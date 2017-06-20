Michael Brown’s parents settle ‘wrongful death’ civil lawsuit in secret

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO - The 2015 wrongful death civil lawsuit filed by the parents of Michael Brown has been settled in secret. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that they were suing the city of Ferguson, former Ferguson Police Chief Tom Jackson and former police Officer Darren Wilson. Michael Brown, Sr. and Lesley McSpadden will be splitting the compensation.

Their lawsuit says that a police culture of pervasive hostility toward African-Americans led to the death of Michael Brown on August 9, 2014. Wilson used excessive and unreasonable force, the suit says.

It is not clear how much money Michael Brown's parents will receive. U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber writes that the the gross amount is "fair and reasonable compensation for this wrongful death claim and is in the best interests of each Plaintiff." The amount is considered a closed record under Missouri's "Sunshine" law.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the settlement may be for less than $3 million. That is the limit of the city's insurance.