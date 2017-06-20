× Missouri House defeats abortion ban with emergency exception

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri’s Republican-led House has defeated a proposed abortion ban with exceptions for medical emergencies or those needed to save the lives of pregnant women.

Lawmakers voted 43-98 against the provision Tuesday during a special session on abortion.

Anti-abortion Republican Rep. Mike Moon’s proposal also said that “due process of law shall be required” before abortions. It would reuire doctors performing abortions in cases of medical emergencies to “make every effort” to perform a delivery and then give medical care to the child.

The measure met bipartisan opposition.

Democratic House members criticized the proposal to ban abortions even in cases of rape or incest. Republican lawmakers said adding the provision to another bill on abortion regulations would threaten the chances of that measure passing, and could make the proposal unconstitutional.