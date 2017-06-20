× Movie about Michael Brown may be made after film rights sold by mother

ST. LOUIS — A movie may be in the works about the Michael Brown shooting. Tracking-Board.com reports that Warner Brothers has picked up the film rights to the book by Brown’s mother, Lezley Mcspadden. The book is called “tell the truth and shame the devil.”

Simon and Schuster published Tell the Truth & Shame the Devil: The Life, Legacy, and Love of My Son Michael Brown last year. Several studios showed interest in making the movie. Warner brothers was competing with several other studios for the rights.

Michael Brown, 18, was shot and killed by police in Ferguson, Missouri, in August 2014. That fatal shooting, and the grand jury case, sparked protests across the country.