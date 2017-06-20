× Officer in Seattle shooting: ‘I don’t have a taser’

SEATTLE (AP) _The transcript of a Seattle Police recording of the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman by officers shows that one of them said “get back” and “Tase her” and the other officer replied: “I don’t have a taser.”

Authorities say 30-year-old Charleena Lyles confronted the two officers Sunday with a knife when they responded to a burglary call at her apartment. Family members have questioned why police didn’t use non-lethal options when they knew Lyles had been struggling with mental health issues.

The transcript of the encounter released by police late Monday shows that one of the officers said “we need help” and they were facing “a woman with two knives.”