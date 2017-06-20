× Pedestrian struck killed on I-670 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a pedestrian has been killed while trying to cross Interstate 670 in Kansas City.

WDAF-TV reports that a driver struck the pedestrian around midnight Monday. Police say the driver stopped but that the pedestrian was struck by several other vehicles and dragged along the interstate.

Police described the victim as a man in his 50s.

Police will use fingerprints to identify him. He didn’t have any identification with him.

___

Information from: WDAF-TV