Police: Family Dollar employee fakes stabbing to cover up robbery

WOOD RIVER, IL – The Madison County State’s Attorney charged a 23-year-old Bethalto man for allegedly faking a robbing and stabbing in order to conceal his own theft.

According to Deputy Chief Daniel Bunt, Wood River Police Department, officers were called to the Family Dollar on West Edwardsville Road for a reported robbery and assault. An employee at the store told police he’d been stabbed and robbed while outside the building.

The first officer at the scene described the reported stab wounds as superficial, Bunt said.

The employee, identified as Zachary Hayes, was taken to Alton Memorial Hospital while additional police responded to the scene.

Investigators eventually determined the robbery and stabbing did not take place, Bunt said.

Hayes was charged with theft over $500 and disorderly conduct.

Hayes was jailed on $100,000 bond.