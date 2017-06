Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS_ St. Louis police will soon be able to focus more time on violent crime. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, 20 to 30 Missouri Highway Patrol troopers will start patrolling parts of Interstate 55 and I-70 in the city early next month.

The interim police chief says the department is still figuring out how to assign the officers freed up by the move.