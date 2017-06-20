U-City residents voice concern of plan for sewage storage tanks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO – Some residents of University City who are unhappy with a plan from Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District to buy out their homes and construct storage tanks.

Tuesday night a large crowd had a chance to demand answers from the agency.

According to MSD about 800 homes in University City have had sewage backups since 1995 and tons of sewage is getting dumped into the river des peres.

MSD says this problem is occurring because around Olive and Hafner Place is where three large sewer lines all combine into one.

So, they are proposing to buy out homes in the area and build two large sewage tanks that would hold a total of 9.2 million gallons.

Originally these tanks were going to be built above ground, but tonight MSD told residents that they can build them below ground.

Even though they like the below ground option, they still have a lot of questions as to why the tanks have to go in that neighborhood.