× Volunteer registration open for 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club

ST. LOUIS, MO – Volunteer registration is now open for the 100th PGA Championship, which will be held at Bellerive Country Club in west St. Louis County in August 2018.

Due to a record number of early volunteer interest forms, PGA of America officials are encouraging all interested volunteers to register by visiting www.pgachampionship.com, selecting the 2018 PGA Championship option and clicking on the Volunteers tab.

To be eligible, volunteers must be 22-years old or older and pay a $175 uniform fee that includes a 100th PGA Championship Volunteer Uniform designed by Ralph Lauren. Volunteers will receive food and water vouchers, off-site parking with shuttles, a discount at the Championship Shops, and an official commemorative 100th PGA Championship program.

Volunteer credentials are good for all seven days of the championship