Cardinals rally from 5-0 deficit, beat Phillies 7-6

June 21, 2017

St. Louis Cardinals Tommy Pham beats the throw to New York Mets catcher Travis D'Arnaud at home plate in the first inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on August 23, 2016. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Tommy Pham’ second solo homer off Hector Neris in the ninth inning tied it and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied from a 5-0 deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 in 10 innings Wednesday night.

Jedd Gyorko hit a two-run homer and pinch-hitter Jose Martinez also connected for St. Louis.

The game went to extra innings after Freddy Galvis lined a double down the left-field line with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Odubel Herrera ran through a stop sign, around third-base coach Juan Samuel and was thrown out by 10 feet. He didn’t even attempt to slide and was pulled from the game in a double switch.

Martinez led off the 10th with a double to right off Edubray Ramos (0-6). He advanced to third on a balk and scored when Ramos made a throwing error on a pickoff attempt at first base after Dexter Fowler was intentionally walked. Yadier Molina added an RBI single.