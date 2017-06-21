Chet Pleban: Confederate statue legal issues

ST. LOUIS_ Almost two years ago a St. Louis woman named Bridget Flood spotted this old Confederate Memorial in Forest Park. She wrote a letter to then Mayor Francis Slay saying it should be removed. That ignited a legal battle that continues this morning .

Who owns this massive thing; the city which wants to hide it away in storage or the Missouri Civil War Museum that wants it for display saying it was given to them by the United Daughters of The Confederacy.

Monday a judge called time out.

Attorney Chet Pleban gives us a legal look at this controversy.